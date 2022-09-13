All Sports Trading Up 32.1% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

