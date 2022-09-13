Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $100 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,841 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $99,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

