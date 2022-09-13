Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $103.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.