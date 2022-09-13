American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Andris Kikauka Sells 40,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$19,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$368,235.

American Manganese Stock Down 3.2 %

CVE:AMY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.45. 154,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. American Manganese Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

