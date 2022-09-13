American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) Director Andris Kikauka Sells 40,000 Shares

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating) Director Andris Kikauka sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$19,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$368,235.
American Manganese Stock Down 3.2 %
CVE:AMY traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.45. 154,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. American Manganese Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.
American Manganese Company Profile
Featured Articles
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.