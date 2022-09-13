American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

AMSC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 252,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,170. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $102,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

