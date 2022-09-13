Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Buys 3,399 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 3,399 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,346,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amtech Systems Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

See Also

