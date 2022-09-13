Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares in the company, valued at $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

