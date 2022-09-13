Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.25.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMLX stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
