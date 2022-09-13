Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $27.60

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.