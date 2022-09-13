Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price at $27.75

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.