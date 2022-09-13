Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $57.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

APEMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aperam stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.89. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

