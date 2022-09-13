Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Arkema from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Up 3.0 %

ARKAY opened at $89.00 on Friday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $152.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.