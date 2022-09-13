ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 725 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £724.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 900.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.45.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

