Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Astrotech

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 311,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,961,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Further Reading

