Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ATHA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,695,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,788.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Athira Pharma news, insider Hans Moebius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,695,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,050,788.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $26,964,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $134.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.53. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.