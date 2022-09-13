Atlantic L.P. General Sells 300,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlantic L.P. General also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 11th, Atlantic L.P. General sold 366,808 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $495,190.80.

Sonendo Stock Down 6.3 %

SONX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 81,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SONX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.