Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 106070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Aurion Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78.

Insider Activity at Aurion Resources

In related news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,205,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,162,795.10. Insiders have bought 266,000 shares of company stock worth $156,959 over the last ninety days.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

