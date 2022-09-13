Avalanche Tops One Day Trading Volume of $722.31 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and approximately $722.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.38 or 0.00095811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00070329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,668,931 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.