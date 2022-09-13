Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.02

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 10262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Avanti Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 682,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

