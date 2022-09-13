Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363,244 shares during the period. Banco Santander-Chile makes up approximately 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.11% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,491. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

