Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BGH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 40,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

