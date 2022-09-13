Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 28,563 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $6.53 on Tuesday, hitting $220.74. 24,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.50. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

