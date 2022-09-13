Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,938,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

TMO traded down $12.21 on Tuesday, hitting $566.98. 38,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.33 and its 200 day moving average is $558.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

