Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,850 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,558,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 1,940,581 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

