Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $46.55 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,267 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $46,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

