Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,515. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $317.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

