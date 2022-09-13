Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 34,781 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 371.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,144 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 4.7 %

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,594. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

