Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.22. 90,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,598,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 79.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 137.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

