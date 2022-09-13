Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 6,248 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,276. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.14.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

