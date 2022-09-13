Binemon One Day Volume Reaches $793,260.00 (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $793,260.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

