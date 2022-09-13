Birch Grove Capital LP Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Birch Grove Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up 1.2% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 29,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

