BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $66,499.05 and $41,981.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

