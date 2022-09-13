Blocknet (BLOCK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,606.00

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,606.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00138419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00268733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00050208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005243 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,011,667 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset is an athlete-verified NFT platform and ecosystem, connecting fans to their favourite athletes. Harnessing the power of exclusive athlete content, real-world NFT utility and community governance, Blockasset is creating a go-to platform for athletes and sports fans alike. BLOCK token holders will govern the ecosystem. BLOCK holders will be able to submit and vote on proposals for project improvements, as well as propose and vote on athlete content and NFT signings. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

