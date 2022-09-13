BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 857.5% in August

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 857.5% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,053. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,360,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 340,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.