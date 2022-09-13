BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 857.5% in August

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 857.5% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,053. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
