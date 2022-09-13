Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

