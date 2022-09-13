Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

