Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.23)-$(0.22) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $90-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.04 million. Braze also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.79)-$(0.77) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Down 17.4 %

Braze stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 69,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,310. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 240,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.