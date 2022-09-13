Brian Steven Goldstein Purchases 10,000 Shares of INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) Stock

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) Director Brian Steven Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VATE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. INNOVATE Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 554.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,350,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in INNOVATE by 20.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,290,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 567,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in INNOVATE by 549.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 553,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in INNOVATE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in INNOVATE by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,124,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

