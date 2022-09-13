Broderick Brian C Has $9.40 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Broderick Brian C owned approximately 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,620,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,745. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.