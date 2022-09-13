Broderick Brian C Sells 500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Mills were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 99,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

