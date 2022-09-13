Broderick Brian C Sells 590 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 194,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.05.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

