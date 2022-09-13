Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$11.87

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$279,000.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Alamos Gold

