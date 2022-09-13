Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $15.77

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Grifols Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.