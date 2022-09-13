Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $15.77

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

