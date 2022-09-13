Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $14.38

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after buying an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after buying an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.73. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

