Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Up 1.9%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.92 and last traded at C$58.17. 9,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.07.

Calian Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$660.46 million and a P/E ratio of 48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.14.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.1999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Calian Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

(Get Rating)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

