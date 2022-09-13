Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Shares Up 1.9%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.92 and last traded at C$58.17. 9,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 22,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.07.
Calian Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$660.46 million and a P/E ratio of 48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.14.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.1999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.
Read More
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.