Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $909,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.