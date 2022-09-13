Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

CMBM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $517.98 million, a PE ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 96,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

