Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDG. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

