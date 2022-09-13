Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
CNQ stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,738. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.