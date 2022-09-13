Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,738. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

