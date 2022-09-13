Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 2%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.32. Approximately 23,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,800,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

