Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 56,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capri by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

